From Pathankot to Pulwama: Here's a list of the deadliest attacks on Indian military camps

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. The state police has termed it a "fratricidal incident".
In light of the latest incident, Onmanorama takes a look at the major attacks on army camps in the past few years.
2016 Pathankot
On January 2, 2016 a heavily armed group of Islamic militants attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, which is part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Four attackers, seven security personnel and a civilian were killed in the attacks and subsequent gun battle that followed till January 5.
Though a Kashmir-based militant group United Jihad Council claimed responsibility for the attack, the attackers were suspected to belong to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
2016 Uri
On September 18, 2016 four Jaish-e-Mohammed insurgents carried out an attack against an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. While 19 soldiers were killed in the attack, around 50 were injured in the attack.
2017 Kupwara
On April 27, 2017, three heavily armed terrorists attacked the Indian Army camp and killed three soldiers, including a captain, and injured seven others after breaching the perimeter of the Panzgam camp near Chowkibal in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The JeM militants responsible for the attack were killed in the retaliatory action by the army.
2018 Sunjuwan
On 10 February 2018, three JeM terrorists attacked an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan of Jammu. Six soldiers, three attackers and a civilian were killed, and 20 were injured in the incident. All the militants were killed after a battle with the armed forces that lasted over 24 hours. The incident coincided with the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2001 Indian parliament attack.
2019 Pulwama
On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a convoy of vehicles was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway at Lethapora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was a initiated by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar — a local Kashmiri youth from the Pulwama. The responsibility for the attack was also claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.
2022 Rajouri
On August 11, 2022, four soldiers were killed in action and one was injured in a pre-dawn attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Two terrorists, who were detected trying to scale a fence to enter the army camp, were shot dead.
The police said that Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.