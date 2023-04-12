From Pathankot to Pulwama: Here's a list of the deadliest attacks on Indian military camps

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. The state police has termed it a "fratricidal incident".

In light of the latest incident, Onmanorama takes a look at the major attacks on army camps in the past few years.

Security forces personnel inside the Pathankot Air Force base after the end of the military operation against militants on Tuesday. PTI

2016 Pathankot

On January 2, 2016 a heavily armed group of Islamic militants attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, which is part of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force. Four attackers, seven security personnel and a civilian were killed in the attacks and subsequent gun battle that followed till January 5.

Though a Kashmir-based militant group United Jihad Council claimed responsibility for the attack, the attackers were suspected to belong to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Indian air force personnel stand on the roof of a building at the base in Pathankot on January 4, 2016. Indian troops backed by helicopters searched an air force base January 4, after a weekend of fierce fighting with suspected Islamic insurgents in which seven soldiers and at least four attackers were killed. AFP PHOTO/ NARINDER NANU

2016 Uri

On September 18, 2016 four Jaish-e-Mohammed insurgents carried out an attack against an Indian Army brigade headquarters near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. While 19 soldiers were killed in the attack, around 50 were injured in the attack.

Army personnel in action inside the army brigade camp during a terror attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. PTI

2017 Kupwara

On April 27, 2017, three heavily armed terrorists attacked the Indian Army camp and killed three soldiers, including a captain, and injured seven others after breaching the perimeter of the Panzgam camp near Chowkibal in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The JeM militants responsible for the attack were killed in the retaliatory action by the army.

2018 Sunjuwan

On 10 February 2018, three JeM terrorists attacked an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan of Jammu. Six soldiers, three attackers and a civilian were killed, and 20 were injured in the incident. All the militants were killed after a battle with the armed forces that lasted over 24 hours. The incident coincided with the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2001 Indian parliament attack.

Sunjuwan military station. File photo: PTI

2019 Pulwama

On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a convoy of vehicles was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway at Lethapora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was a initiated by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar — a local Kashmiri youth from the Pulwama. The responsibility for the attack was also claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Firefighters douse a car that was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against the attack on a bus that killed 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in south Kashmir on Thursday, in Jammu February 15, 2019. Reuters

2022 Rajouri

On August 11, 2022, four soldiers were killed in action and one was injured in a pre-dawn attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Two terrorists, who were detected trying to scale a fence to enter the army camp, were shot dead.

The police said that Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attack.