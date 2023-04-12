Four killed in firing at Bathinda military station, police terms it 'fratricidal incident'

Published: April 12, 2023 10:03 AM IST Updated: April 12, 2023 11:16 AM IST
A firing incident was reported at the Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday. Photo: IANS

Punjab: Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, with the state police terming it as a "fratricidal incident".
Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, SPS Parmar told PTI over phone, "It is not a terrorist attack, it is not an attack from outside. It is a fratricidal incident".
Earlier, the Army said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.
"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.
It said search operations are in progress.
"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said. 

