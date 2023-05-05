Citing 'The Kerala Story', Modi says Cong sheltering terrorists

Karnataka: When the High Court called 'The Kerala Story' a fictional movie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a film 'based on terror conspiracy.'

Citing the movie in his speech during a political rally in Bellary ahead of the state assembly election in Karnataka, Modi said the Congress was 'sheltering and nurturing' terrorists.

“The Kerala Story is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the terrorists’ design. Congress is opposing the film and standing with terror tendencies. It has shielded terrorism for the sake of votes,” the PM said.

The movie, which released on Friday, was criticised not just by the Congress, but even by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who called it a product coming out of the 'Hindutva hate factory.' Congress in Kerala had also supported the CM in his criticism and had called for the banning of its release in the state.

In his speech, Modi said the Congress’s manifesto was only about bans and appeasement while the BJP wants to make Karnataka the top state of the country. "BJP manifesto is a 'sankalpa patra' with a roadmap to make Karnataka number one in the country," he said.