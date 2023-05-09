Sachin Pilot declares open war against Gehlot, to hold Jan Sangharsh Yatra against corruption

Jaipur: Congress Sachin Pilot has declared an open war against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the assembly elections in the State later this year.

Pilot has announced that he will hold a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 against corruption in the State. Difficulties faced by the youth will also be raised during the journey.

According to Pilot, is taking the step to show that the government is not taking action against corruption.

Earlier, Gehlot had attacked his adversay quoting his attempt to overthrow the State government in 2020.

The padayatra was announced in a press conference in Jaipur following this.