Priyanka offers prayers at Shimla temple for Cong win in K'taka polls

IANS
Published: May 13, 2023 11:49 AM IST Updated: May 13, 2023 11:56 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Photo: IANS

Shimla: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka on Saturday.

During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla. Jakhoo temple has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.

