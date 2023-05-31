Gyanvapi Mosque: Allahabad HC dismisses Masjid committee's plea

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2023 05:13 PM IST
View of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo: PTI

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed the revision plea moved by the Anjuman Intazamia Mosque Committee challenging the maintainability of Hindu worshippers' suit seeking worshipping rights inside the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

With this, the court has upheld the September 12, 2022 order of the Varanasi Court which held the suit to be maintainable.

The Masjid Committee had moved the High Court in October 2022, days after the Varanasi Court dismissed its plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women.

RELATED ARTICLES

In its order, the Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha had observed that the suit of the plaintiffs is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act 1995, and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983 as was being claimed by the Masjid Committee.

(With Live Law inputs)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout