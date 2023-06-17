9-year-old kidney patient accidentally consumes spirit at Madurai hospital, dies

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 17, 2023 01:03 PM IST Updated: June 17, 2023 01:39 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/sreeyashlohiya

Madurai: A nine-year-old girl, who was suffering from kidney ailments, died after accidentally drinking spirit instead of water. The incident took place at a government hospital in Madurai.

The child died hours after drinking the spirit. The girl's mother said that the nurse kept the spirit near her daughter's bed and accidentally gave it to her instead of water.

But hospital authorities have rejected the claim that the death occurred due to consumption of spirit.

According to the autopsy report, the girl died due to brain haemorrhage. Hospital authorities added that the girl spat out the spirit as soon as she drank it and that only a small amount of the substance was found inside the child. Madurai Police have registered a case and started investigation.

