Maharashtra will sprint on path of development with two Dy CMs: CM Shinde

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 02, 2023 04:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulates the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. He made the remark after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

"Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Shinde said about Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar who is known to display rebellious streaks.

"Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one CM and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," Shinde told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

