Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking stop for Vande Bharat at Tirur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2023 01:24 PM IST
Supreme Court of India. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by a lawyer to direct the Southern Railways to permit a stop for Vande Bharat at Tirur in Malappuram district.

Advocate Sriram P had moved the apex court after his plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court in April.

The bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice Manoj Misra expressed its disinclination towards entertaining the plea. "Now you want us to decide which station a train stops at? Do we will also take a call on stations from Delhi to Mumbai Rajdhani?, CJI Chandrachud asked the petitioner.

Noting that it was a policy matter, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea.

The division bench of the Kerala High Court comprising Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice C Jayachandran, while dismissing the plea, had observed that there was no public interest espoused in the writ petition and that providing stops for a train was a matter that had to be determined by the Railways, and that no person had a vested right to demand the same.

(With inputs from Live Law)

