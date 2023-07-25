Imphal: Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.

She said, "The chief minister should resign. If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can't he?"

Maliwal on Saturday alleged that the Manipur government has refused to let her visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence. On Sunday she said that she will be going to strife-torn Manipur despite the state government allegedly denying her permission for the visit.