Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm, INDIA bloc mulls moving no-confidence motion against govt on Manipur issue

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid protests by opposition parties on Manipur issue.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that INDIA, the 26-party opposition bloc is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the government on the Manipur issue.

The opposition members have refused to call off their overnight protest on Tuesday, the fourth day of the Parliament's monsoon session demanding a statement from PM Narendra Modi on the Manipur crisis.

Leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA on Tuesday met to chalk out their strategy in both houses of Parliament and are set to intensify their demand for a statement from the prime minister on Manipur violence.

The leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and also decided to press for revoking the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh, one of the more vocal voices in Rajya Sabha, was suspended for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair after he rushed to the well of the House and pointed at the Chair during protest by opposition members on the Manipur issue.

In the meantime, Congress had alleged that the prime minister was "scared" of a discussion in Parliament, but the BJP claimed the opposition was running away as it does not want certain facts to come to the fore.

On Monday, protests ruled the day inside both Houses despite attempts by Dhankhar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to end the impasse. Since the session began on July 20, little work has been done in Parliament.

Opposition members have seized on the viral video of two women stripped and paraded by a mob from another community in the violence-hit state to corner the government.

Moving a motion for Singh's suspension that was adopted by voice vote, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said such behaviour was not acceptable as the member was disturbing the House and was disregarding its ethics and rules. Prior to that, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Opposition parties condemned the action against Singh and accused the government of trying to throttle their voice.

Sanjay Singh, however, remained inside the Rajya Sabha chamber as a mark of protest, and moved out after the house was adjourned for the day. He then sat on a protest before the Gandhi statue along with other opposition MPs.

Leaders of various parties urged the chairman to reconsider his decision and revoke the suspension.

(With PTI inputs.)