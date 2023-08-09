Malayalam
ISRO transfers satellite bus technology to private firm

Published: August 09, 2023 10:56 AM IST
Topic | India

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has transferred the Indian Mini Satellite-1 (IMS-1) bus technology to Alpha Design Technologies Pvt Ltd in a step towards enhancing private industry participation in the country’s space sector.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO, facilitated the technology transfer through an agreement signed.

Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd is an aerospace and defence company, with expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and system integration. It has been a key player in various projects related to defence, space and homeland security, contributing significantly to India’s technological progress in these domains. 

