Opposition's no-confidence motion is God's blessing for NDA: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed his silence on the Manipur issue on Thursday while responding to the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha.

"It's God's blessing that the Opposition brough a trust vote. It has always been lucky for us," the Prime Minister said.

"People of country have repeatedly reposed trust in our govt, want to thank them all. People have displayed no-confidence in the Opposition," he added.

Modi also expressed confidence that the BJP will come back with a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister said that the Opposition wasted precious time set aside for passing important legislations through their protests.

When the opposition brought the no-confidence motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with bigger mandate in 2019.

"They have shown that 'dal' (party) is bigger than 'desh' (country) for them. You have betrayed people. The country is watching you, but every time you have disappointed it," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur, alleging the politics of the BJP has "harmed Bharat Mata" in the state, drawing a fiery response from Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.



"In Manipur, they (BJP) have harmed Hindustan. Their politics has harmed Hindustan in Manipur," Gandhi alleged.

The Lok Sabha adopted a resolution read out by Speaker Om Birla appealing for peace in Manipur and it was enthusiastically supported by the BJP-led NDA members in the presence of the opposition.

Home Minister Shah appealed with folded hands for peace in Manipur and urged the warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks with the Centre to resolve the issue that has triggered the ethnic violence.

Shah said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.

Hours after Gandhi's blistering attack on the prime minister for not visiting the strife-torn Manipur, a combative Shah, who hit back and spoke on a range of issues including on the several scams during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA, urged the opposition not to politicise the ethnic violence in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs.)