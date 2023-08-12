6-year-old killed by leopard in Tirupati

Tirupati: A six-year-old was attacked and killed by a leopard at Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Saturday.

Lakshita, who belonged to Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, went missing while she was walking to the temple with her family on Friday.

The leopard which was on the prowl attacked the child and dragged her into the forest.

The girl's body was found near the temple on Saturday.

A leopard had attacked a three-year-old boy at the Tirupati temple last month. The Forest Department had captured the animal shortly after the attack.

Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Temple atop one of the the seven peaks of Tirumala Hills, attracts hundreds of Hindu pilgrims.