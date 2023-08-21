Keralite arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 21, 2023 06:45 AM IST
A total of 1,496 grams of cocaine was also found hidden in packets in the bag. Photo: Manorama

Mumbai: A Keralite was arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs 15 crore at Mumbai airport on Sunday. Satli Thomas (44), who arrived at the airport from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

A total of 1,496 grams of cocaine was also found hidden in packets in the bag. A Ugandan woman who came to buy a bag containing drugs has also been arrested.

Last year, Vijin Varghese, a native of Kaladi, was arrested by the DRI in Mumbai for smuggling drugs worth Rs 1,476 crore from Africa to India.

