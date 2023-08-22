Malayalam
Manipur guv convenes Assembly session on Aug 29

PTI
Published: August 22, 2023 10:41 PM IST
Anusuiya Uikey. Photo: twitter/@AnusuiyaUikey
Topic | India

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the Assembly on August 29, according to a notification on Tuesday.

The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day.

The governor hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August," the notification said.

Earlier, despite the Manipur cabinet recommending the governor convene an assembly session on August 21, the House did not sit on Monday as no notification has been issued by Raj Bhavan.

