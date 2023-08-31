Special session of Parliament to be held from Sept 18 to 22

PTI
Published: August 31, 2023 04:18 PM IST
Indian Parliament. File photo: Prakash Singh/AFP

New Delhi: The government has convened a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

There was no official word on the agenda of the session which will be held days after the G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," he said on X. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout