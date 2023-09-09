Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Former Andhra Pradesh supremo and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on Saturday arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a corruption case.

The police arrived at Naidu's camp at RK Function Hall in Anantpur around 3am while he was resting in his caravan. However, the police could take him into custody only by 6am due to the stiff resistance of party cadres.

According to police, Naidu was arrested in the AP Skill Development corruption scam.

He will undergo medical examination at a private hospital before being produced in court

Recently, Naidu had claimed that he was likely to be arrested soon. Naidu made these remarks during an interaction with the public at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district on September 6 and alleged that he could even be attacked.

"Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities," Naidu pointing out to YSRCP government said.

To face this kind of "atrocious regime", he called on at least one person from each household to make "sacrifices" for the state and move forward.

The former chief minister asserted that he had lived a steadfast life and claimed that nobody dared to file a suit against him in 45 years, and added that there was no proof or evidence against him.

According to Naidu, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had allegedly filed several cases against him but had failed to cause any damage to him.

Vowing that he will never compromise, Naidu, who is also Opposition leader in the state assembly, said his journey will continue until justice is achieved and drove home the message that the state is important.

He said those who commit injustice will be "buried in the sands of time", noting that it is going to happen in another four or six months' time for which people are prepared.

Further, he noted that TDP is going to get its best ever mandate in the forthcoming elections.