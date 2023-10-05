West Bengal recruitment scandal: ED Raids minister's residence in ongoing investigation

Officials have reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated searches at various locations, including the home of West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, on Thursday. This action is part of the ongoing investigation into suspected irregularities in recruitment carried out by the state's civic bodies. Along with a large contingent of central forces, the investigators reached Ghosh's residence in Michaelnagar in North 24 Parganas district around 6.10 am, they said.

Simultaneously, the investigators began searches at 12 other places in connection with the case, they added. It was not immediately known if Ghosh was at his house when the searches began. Ghosh, the TMC MLA of Madhyamgram, was earlier an office-bearer of the Madhyamgram Municipality. The ED has alleged that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

(With PTI inputs)