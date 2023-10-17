10 killed in two firecracker unit blasts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Ten people were killed in two separate explosions at firecracker manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Tuesday.

Police said that six of the deceased are women. The identities of the deceased are not known. With Diwali nearing, the firecracker units at Sivakasi are busy and recording brisk sales.

A week before, seven people have lost their lives in a firecracker unit explosion at Sivakasi and in the past 15 days, 30 people have lost their lives in five separate incidents of firecracker explosions.

Sivakasi is known is the firecracker capital of India with an annual turnover of around Rs 6,000 crore.

(With IANS inputs.)