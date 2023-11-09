Assembly polls | Congress bets on jobs, welfare schemes to woo voters in MP

Bhopal: Sensing that its moment of glory is just a short distance away in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is going all out to combat, counter, and take on the rival BJP over issues voters feel they deserve a better deal.

It stands to reason: From early on, the Congress was quick to calculate that the saffron party could be beaten at its own game of sops, prompting it to take enough care that welfare schemes cover almost all sections of society.

It makes sense and, is sure to strike a chord with a substantial number of electorates in a state where agriculture is still the mainstay and educated youngsters look towards the government for jobs. In the absence of a large number of industries, there is little scope for a growing number of young and restless like in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Haryana, thus greatly limiting the option of serving in the private sector.

So, from Dhar to Indore to Sanwer in Indore district and Dewas district in one after another public meetings in the past few days, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted welfare schemes, if voted to power. Also, for farmers, the party offers higher MSP for wheat and rice. For reserved categories, filling of backlog in government jobs is there. Higher health insurance for treatment and higher insurance money in case of accidents are also there to grab voters' eyeballs.

Similarly, she also announced the implementation of an old pension scheme like the party did in Himachal Pradesh to woo government employees, something that will sound like music to their ears.

And to leave no scope for doubt in the minds of voters, the grand old party came out with its “vachan partra”, manifesto, hoping to repeat Karnataka-like performance in the 2023 assembly poll.

The party has also set its gaze on seats considered the traditional BJP stronghold to breach its fort.

The strategy appears to tap into voters' disenchantment either for repeating the same candidate or against those who brought down the Congress government. On Wednesday, Priyanka participated in public meetings in favour of Reena Borasi and Deepak Joshi. Reena is contesting against Tulsi Silawat from Sanwer seat. Silawat, the minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, is a staunch supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia, and is contesting from the same seat. Scindia switched to the BJP with other Congress MLAs, reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority in 2020. Deepak Joshi, the three-time MLA, served as a minister in the BJP government before he lost last assembly election from the Hatpipliya seat. Feeling sidelined, he was roped in by top state leaders, resulting in his joining the Congress.

Priyanka's presence in Khategaon, the constituency of Deepak, the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Chandra Joshi and one of the dominating presence in the state, will come as an embarrassment to the BJP. In terms of messaging, it has significance: the party treats all equally.

Says Batuk Shankar Joshi, ex-MLA, who is now PCC vice-president and AICC member, "Voters are unhappy in Malwa and Nimar region. There is huge resentment even among BJP workers. All this will work against the ruling party."

The countdown for November 17 has begun. The big question is if the Congress will be able to spoil the party for the BJP this time.