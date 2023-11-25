Journalist Soumya Viswanathan's murder: Four convicted to life imprisonment

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sentenced four convicts in the murder of Malayali journalist Soumya Vishwanathan to life imprisonment. While four- Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Balkeet Malik and Ajay Kumar were convicted to life imprisonment, the fifth convict Ajay Sethi was sentenced to three years in jail. He has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The court said the offence doesn't fall within the 'rarest of rare' category, and hence refused the prosecution's request for the death penalty.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fifth accused Ajay Sethi was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and under MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

Soumya Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police claimed the motive was robbery.