Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's march from Manipur to Mumbai to begin on Jan 14

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced that the second leg of the Rahul Gandhi-led march from Manipur to Mumbai will begin on January 14.

The journey through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh has been named 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' as against the earlier title of 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'.

This was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters here.

Ramesh said the Congress invites all INDIA bloc leaders to participate in this yatra and pointed out that invitations were being sent out for it. He said the yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments.

Ramesh claimed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as transformative for politics as the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir did.

(With PTI inputs.)