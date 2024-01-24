After Mamata, Mann declines alliance with Congress in Punjab

Chandigarh/Kolkata: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would go alone in the next Lok Sabha elections and would contest on all 13 seats in the state with no alliance with the Congress.



The announcement came hours after TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared to go at it alone in the general election.

“It’s going to be 13-0 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. AAP is poised to secure victory in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and would emerge as the hero in the country,” Mann said.

He categorically denied having any alliance with the Congress in the state.

Earlier in the day, Mamata said that her party would contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in the State since Congress leadership rejected all her proposals in the INDIA bloc.

AAP, TMC and the Congress are a coalition of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

The BJP on Wednesday said the TMC's decision is death knell for the INDIA alliance.

Reacting to the development, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal and IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X, Mamata's decision to fight alone in West Bengal is a sign of desperation. Unable to hold her political ground, she wants to fight all seats, in the hope that she can still be relevant, after the polls.

(With inputs from IANS & PTI)