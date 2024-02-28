Himachal Pradesh: BJP MLAs meet Governor to seek no-confidence vote in assembly

Published: February 28, 2024 10:34 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jairam Thakur and BJP MLAs, at Raj Bhavan, in Shimla, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Photo: PTI

Shimla: Members of the BJP Legislative Party led by Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

On Tuesday, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania did not allow division of votes in cut motions pertaining to the health department and "we have come here to appraise the governor of the situation", Thakur told reporters before meeting the governor.

He alleged that the marshals misbehaved with and manhandled BJP members when they were going towards the chamber of the speaker to register their protest.

The BJP won the Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.

Following the result, sources in the opposition party had said members of the BJP Legislature Party led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Thakur, would meet the governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress government has lost majority in the House.

 

