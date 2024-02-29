Delhi Chalo: Haryana Police move to cancel passports, visas of farmer protesters

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST Updated: February 29, 2024 10:00 AM IST
Farmers holding flags shout slogans against corporate houses during a protest as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Photo: PTI

The Haryana Police have decided to cancel the passports and visas of protesters involved in violence and property destruction during the farmers' protest along the Punjab-Haryana border. Ambala DSP Jogindeer Sharma informed the media that the police have identified those involved in violence, and efforts will be made to cancel their passports and visas.

"We have identified individuals involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of the farmers' protest. We have identified them using CCTV and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their visas and passports... Their photos, names, and addresses will be provided to the passport office. We are actively working on cancelling their passports," said Joginder Sharma.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waivers.

In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at the MSP for five years after reaching an agreement with farmers. However, protesting farmer unions rejected the proposal.

