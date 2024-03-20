Journalists, key service providers eligible for postal voting in LS polls: Election Commission

New Delhi: Media personnel covering "polling day activities" with authorization letters from the Election Commission, as well as those employed in essential services like metros, railways, and healthcare, are eligible to vote via postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections. The Election Commission (EC) has disseminated a notification to all state chief electoral officers outlining the categories of "absentee voters on essential service" who have been designated for postal ballot voting.

While journalists on poll-day coverage and those involved in essential services have been using postal ballots during assembly elections, the facility has been extended for Lok Sabha polls.

"Mediapersons to whom authorisation letters have been issued with the approval of the commission to cover polling day activities" are among the various categories identified for the use of postal ballots.

An EC spokesperson said mediapersons in Delhi who are authorised by the commission for coverage on poll day can avail themselves of the option of casting their votes through postal ballots. They can collect Form 12D from the office of the respective district election officer of their parliamentary constituency where they are registered as a voter.

They can also download the form from the website of the respective chief electoral officer. Besides absentee voters, postal ballots are also available to service voters.

Service voters are personnel of the armed forces posted away from their hometowns, Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed away from home and those on poll duty. Besides, state police personnel on election duty, polling personnel and embassy staff on postings abroad can also use this facility.

(With PTI inputs.)