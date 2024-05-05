Poonch attack: Operation to trace terrorists underway

PTI
Published: May 05, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Security personnel stand guard after a militant attack on army vehicles, in Poonch district. Photo: PTI

Jammu: The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday. Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar in the district's Surankote area and one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials said.

They said a well-coordinated joint operation by the army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.
The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said. There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

