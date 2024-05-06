5 medical students drown in Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari: Five final-year medical students drowned in Lemur Beach, Ganapathipuram, Kanyakumari on Monday. The victims had come from Tiruchirappalli for their friend's wedding.

The accident occurred while they were bathing in the sea. Out of the eight people, five died, and three others were injured, with one in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Kanyakumari native Sarvadarshit (23), Dindigul native Praveen Sam (23), Neyveli native Gayatri (25), Andhra Pradesh native Venkatesh (24) and Thanjavur native Chakravarthi (23).

Yesterday, three people drowned on the same beach. Due to dangerous conditions, authorities had closed the beach and issued warnings against entering the water. In total, eight people have drowned at Lemur beach in the past two days.