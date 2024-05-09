Congress responsible for decline in Hindu population, says BJP leader Amit Malviya

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday held Congress responsible for the 7.82 per cent decline in the Hindu population from 1950 to 2015. Sharing a news article, published by the Business Standard, about a shrink in the Hindu population, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8 per cent between 1950 and 2015. Muslim population grew at 43 per cent."

"This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus," he said.

According to a study published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), from 1950 to 2015, the Hindu population declined by 7.8 per cent while the Muslim population grew by 43 per cent.

According to the 1951 census, the population of Hindus in India was 84.68 per cent which declined to 78.06 per cent in 2015 while the Muslim population increased to 14.09 per cent from from 9.84 per cent.