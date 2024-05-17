Congress, SP will run bulldozer over Ram temple if voted to power: PM Modi

Barabanki (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed that the Congress and Samajwadi Party will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple if elected to power, and asked them to take "tuition" from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "where to run bulldozers".

Addressing a rally here, he also said the INDIA bloc is in the fray to create "instability" and is collapsing like a pack of cards as the polls progress.

Asserting that his government is going to score a hat-trick, Modi said in the new government, he has to take many big decisions for the poor, youth, women and farmers, and for that, he has come here to seek the blessings of the people of Barabanki and Mohanlalganj.

"June 4 is not far. Today, the whole country and the world knows that the Modi government is going to score a hat-trick," he asserted.

"On one side there is the BJP-NDA alliance dedicated to national interest and on the other side, the 'INDI alliance' is in the field to create instability in the country. As the elections progress, these 'INDI alliance' people have started collapsing like a pack of cards," he said.

"You need MPs who will work and do good for you. We need MPs who will develop the area, not those who will abuse Modi for five years. For this, you have only one option, lotus (poll symbol of BJP). Can you achieve a speed of 1,000 CC with a 100 CC engine? If you want rapid development, only a strong government can provide it... Only the BJP government can give it," he asserted. The prime minister also raised the Ram temple issue to hit out at the SP and Congress.

"A senior SP leader had said on the day of Ram Navami that Ram temple is useless. At the same time, the Congress is preparing to overturn the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple. For them, only their family and power matter. If the SP-Congress come to power, they will send Ram Lalla back to the tent and bulldoze the temple," he claimed while asking them to take "tuition" from Adityanath as to where bulldozers should be used.

The Adityanath government has been accused of using bulldozers to raze the property of alleged criminals in the state.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had recently courted controversy with his remarks that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is "bekaar (useless)" as it has not been properly constructed, inviting sharp criticism from Adityanath who said this shows the "reality" of the INDIA bloc.

Maintaining that "nothing is bigger than a vote bank for the SP-Congress," Modi said, "But when I expose them, they become restless and lose sleep. They start saying anything and start hurling abuses."

"The SP-Congress have surrendered to appeasement. And when Modi is telling the truth to the country, they say Modi is creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. The vote bank these people run after has also started understanding their truth now. Our mothers and sisters are happy with the law on triple talaq and are continuously blessing the BJP," Modi said.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "The Babuaji here, the socialist prince, has now taken shelter of a new aunt".

Apparently referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, "This new aunt of his is in Bengal. Now his aunt from Bengal has told the 'INDI alliance' people that I will support you from outside". Yadav earlier used to address BSP chief Mayawati as his 'buha' (aunt).

He also alluded to the fight between INDIA bloc partners - the AAP and Congress in Punjab. "An INDI alliance party has told another that don't speak anything against us in Punjab." Modi said they were daydreaming about getting the prime minister's post.

He also mocked former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his remarks that the people of Rae Bareli are now going to elect the prime minister of the country, saying "Look at the extent of their dreams".

"A Congress leader said the people of Rae Bareli will elect the prime minister. Hearing this, the heart of the Samajwadi prince broke. No tears came out but all his heart's desires were washed away," the prime minister said.

Baghel had said that the people of Rae Bareli are not just electing a Lok Sabha member but also a prime minister.

Modi also targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying "The champion of fodder scam from Bihar, who is currently out of jail on the pretext of ill health, is even saying that the entire reservation should now be given to Muslims. This means that Dalits, tribals and backward classes will not be able to achieve anything."

Targeting the opposition on the issue of reservation, Modi said, "When the Constitution was made, the Constituent Assembly had decided that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion. But, 10 years ago these people (Congress) had tried to give reservation on the basis of religion. They have even done this in Karnataka. There they made all the Muslims OBC overnight. They looted a huge portion of the reservation given to OBCs."

Invoking Lord Ram, the prime minister said, "Beyond Ram's work ('Ram kaaj'), now it is time for national work ('rashtra kaaj'). The inspiration for Ram's work is for national work. I am asking you for 400 'paar' to protect your rights."

The main contest in Barabanki is between Tanuj Punia of the Congress and BJP's Rajrani Rawat. Tanuj Punia is the son of senior Congress leader PL Punia, a former Lok Sabha MP from Barabanki (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

Barabanki will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 20.