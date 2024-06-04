Lok Sabha Election: BJP leading in all seven LS seats in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP was leading in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Tuesday, with Manoj Tiwari leading by a margin of over 43,000 votes, according to Election Commission trends.BJP's Praveen Khandelwal was trailing Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal initially but has since moved ahead to secure a lead of over 13,000 votes in Chandni Chowk, EC data showed.



BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 43,649 votes.

BJP's West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, up against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 44,357 votes, and BJP's North West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoliya was leading by 76,022 votes, the poll panel's data showed.

On East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 10,280 votes to BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 25,829 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj -- daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj -- was in the lead by a margin of 19,228 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital. The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.