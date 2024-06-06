CISF constable suspended for allegedly slapping Kangana at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh: Newly-elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF woman constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday while she was en route to Delhi. The constable has been suspended, and an FIR has been lodged against her, according to officials.

The incident occurred during a frisking procedure before Kangana boarded her flight, where the CISF constable is said to have assaulted her. One of Kangana's aides confirmed the incident, stating that she was slapped. From what it appears, Kangana was slapped for the Khalistani comments she made during the farmers' agitation, but we do not know the whole incident yet," the aide added.

Kangana, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, defeating her Congress rival by over 74,000 votes, expressed concern about rising terrorism in Punjab in a video statement titled "Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab.

"Upon landing in Delhi, Kangana released a video statement narrating the incident. She explained that the constable approached her from the side, hit her on the face, and began verbally abusing her, citing support for the farmers' protests as the reason for her actions.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chief, Rekha Sharma, demanded strict action against the CISF constable, highlighting the breach of security protocols at the airport. Sharma emphasised the seriousness of the matter, stating, "Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs," in a post on X.

