Two Malayalis among 9 killed in Uttarakhand trekking tragedy

New Delhi: Two Malayalis were among the nine killed during a trekking expedition to the Sahastra Tal Lake region of Uttarakhand on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Asha Sudhakar (71), hailing from Thuckalay in Kanyakumari, and VK Sindhu (45), a resident of Palakkad's Cherpulassery.



The ill-fated trek involved a group of 22 members, organized under the leadership of the Karnataka Mountaineering Association. Sindhu, a software engineer at Dell, and Asha Sudhakar, a retired senior manager from SBI, were part of this group.

The bodies of nine Karnataka trekkers who lost their lives due to extreme weather conditions are anticipated to be flown to Bengaluru on Thursday, officials revealed. The team, comprising 18 trekkers from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra, and three local guides, embarked on their 35-km trek from Uttarkashi on May 29. Rescue efforts have resulted in the safe evacuation of eight trekkers to Dehradun on Wednesday, with five more to be airlifted from Uttarkashi today. Post-mortem procedures are underway in Uttarkashi, with plans to airlift all nine bodies to Dehradun for embalming before onward transport to Bengaluru.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, currently in Dehradun, expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand officials for their prompt response to the tragedy. In a statement, Gowda announced arrangements for airlifting the bodies to Bengaluru, following embalming in a local hospital.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to ensure the safe return of rescued trekkers and swift repatriation of the deceased to their families in Karnataka. The tragedy unfolded when adverse weather conditions stranded the trekking team during their return journey from Shastratal Mayali. Emergency rescue operations were promptly initiated, involving local helicopters and support from Indian Air Force and disaster management teams. The Chief Minister's Office affirmed the commitment to facilitating the safe return of rescued trekkers and the respectful handling of the deceased, ensuring necessary procedures for repatriation to their families.

(With PTI inputs.)