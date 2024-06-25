Bengaluru court grants bail to Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatana Dharma comment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2024 05:27 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photo: X/Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Bengaluru: A city court here on Tuesday granted bail to Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin for his "eradicate Sanatana Dharma." remark. The DMK leader appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate after a notice was issued in response to a petition filed by social activist Paramesh concerning his statement. Udayanidhi Stalin, who holds sports and youth affairs portfolio, got the bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The case has been posted to August 8. Udhayanidhi is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.
Speaking at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be 'eradicated' like malaria and dengue. The statement had drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters.
(With PTI Inputs)

