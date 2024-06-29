JD(U) seeks special status for Bihar, calls for stringent action against exam paper leaks

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (United) JD(U) reiterated its demand to grant special category status to Bihar during its national executive meeting on Saturday. Senior leader Neeraj Kumar emphasised the party's firm stance on this issue while suggesting that the Centre could explore an alternative approach through a special package.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur, and other senior leaders from across the country attended the meeting held in Delhi.

In addition, the JD(U), a BJP ally, called for stringent action against those responsible for exam paper leaks and advocated for robust legislation to prevent such incidents in the future.

The party also appointed Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha as its working president. This decision is significant as Jha enjoys a positive relationship with BJP leadership. He also serves as the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha. Party sources indicated that Jha is well-positioned to negotiate effectively with the BJP and maintain a harmonious relationship between the two parties despite their occasional disagreements.

(With PTI Inputs)