Cong appoints Kodikunnil Suresh as party's chief whip in LS, Gaurav Gogoi to be deputy leader

New Delhi: Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the Congress party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, and a letter about the decision was sent to Speaker Om Birla regarding this decision. Alongside Gogoi, Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, will be the party's chief whip in the Lower House.

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, informed Lok Sabha Speaker Birla about these appointments, along with the designation of two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, announced AICC General Secretary Organisation K C Venugopal on X.

Manickam Tagore, MP from Virudhunagar, and Mohammad Jawed, MP from Kishanganj, have been appointed as the party's whips in the Lok Sabha, Venugopal added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was named Leader of the Opposition, a position he subsequently accepted. "Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and allied parties will vigorously advocate for the interests of the people in the Lok Sabha," Venugopal stated.

(With PTI Inputs)