CRPF jawan killed, policeman injured in Manipur militant attack

Imphal: In a gun attack by suspected militants, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed at Mongbung village in Jiribam, Manipur, on Sunday. Officials reported that a policeman was also injured and has been hospitalised. The deceased, Ajay Kumar Jha (43), was a Bihar native.

He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger, a police officer said. Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night, too, he said.

Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday's attack, another official said. A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)