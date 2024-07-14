CRPF jawan killed, policeman injured in Manipur militant attack

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2024 03:51 PM IST
Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday's attack. File Photo: Reuters

Imphal: In a gun attack by suspected militants, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed at Mongbung village in Jiribam, Manipur, on Sunday. Officials reported that a policeman was also injured and has been hospitalised. The deceased, Ajay Kumar Jha (43), was a Bihar native.

He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger, a police officer said. Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night, too, he said.
Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday's attack, another official said. A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack, he added.
(With PTI Inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS