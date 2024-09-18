Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to be appointed Tamil Nadu Deputy CM: Reports

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a current minister in the state government, is expected to be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister soon, according to reports. Sources within the DMK suggest that a consensus has been reached within the Stalin family, and an official announcement is anticipated shortly. Udhayanidhi currently serves as the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.



The Chief Minister hinted at this development upon his return from the US, implying that the conditions were favourable for such a move. In response to questions about a possible cabinet reshuffle, Stalin remarked that people's expectations would soon be realised. Previously, Stalin had stated that the timing was not right for Udhayanidhi's appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

Speculation about Udhayanidhi's promotion had been widespread, with rumors suggesting it would occur before August 22. Similar rumors had circulated in January, though Stalin dismissed them at the time. However, following the DMK's 75th-anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, discussions about Udhayanidhi’s appointment have reportedly gained momentum.