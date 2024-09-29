Speeding car kills Delhi cop, drags body for 10 metres

New Delhi: A police constable was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run accident in the wee hours of Sunday here, according to PTI. The deceased, Sandeep (30), was attempting to stop a speeding car when he was struck and dragged for approximately 10 meters.

The incident occurred around 2.15 am near Veena Enclave as Sandeep was on duty, dressed in civilian clothes. He noticed a car being driven recklessly and signalled the driver to slow down. However, the vehicle accelerated, striking Sandeep's motorcycle and dragging him along.

Sandeep was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage shows that the officer attempted to turn left and signalled the vehicle to slow down before the collision occurred.

Police have registered a murder case and are searching for two individuals who are believed to be involved in the incident. Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife, and a five-year-old son. The Delhi Police has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a family member in such a tragic manner.