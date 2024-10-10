Final rites of Ratan Tata performed in Mumbai with full state honours

Mumbai: The final rites of veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata were performed with a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police. His mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for the final rites on Thursday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the crematorium in central Mumbai.

Tata's mortal remains were placed at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for public tributes from 10.30 am to 3.55 pm, before being transported to the crematorium for the last rites.

Tata, who is credited with transforming the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night.