J&K police dismantle militant recruitment module linked to LeT

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2024 12:05 PM IST
Representational Image Shutterstock/Prazis Images

The Counter-Intelligence Wing (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir police raided several districts of the valley on Tuesday to dismantle a new militant outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said. 

The multiple districts raided include Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama, they said.

During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation was dismantled. The module was operated by a Pakistani terrorist handler known by his alias 'Baba Hamas', reported PTI, with raids still underway.  

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS