No power can restore Article 370 in J&K: PM Modi

Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Dhule here on Friday, criticised the Congress-led INDIA alliance, accusing it of trying to remove the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that restoring Article 370 would be impossible. Modi also accused Congress of fuelling caste divisions, urging people to stay united.

At his first campaign event in Maharashtra ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls, Modi claimed that the INDIA bloc is flaunting empty books as the Constitution to provoke Dalits and Adivasis. He cautioned that the Congress and its allies should not align with Pakistan's agenda or echo separatist sentiments, stressing that as long as he has people's blessings, such plans will not succeed.

Modi reaffirmed that only Ambedkar’s Constitution will apply in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted a recent resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly advocating the return of Article 370 and noted how BJP MLAs who protested were expelled. "The country and Maharashtra should understand this," Modi asserted.

As reported by PTI, the BJP’s star campaigner further accused Congress of using divisive caste politics, saying, ''If ST (Scheduled Tribes), SC (Scheduled Castes), and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) stay united, Congress’s politics will be over.'' He alleged that since the time of Nehru, Congress has opposed reservation policies, and now its "fourth generation yuvraj (prince)" is encouraging caste divisions. ''You must realise that ek hai toh safe hai (we will be safe if we are united),'' he stated.

Modi remarked that the Congress once used religion to divide the nation, leading to partition, and is now engaging in caste politics. "There can be no bigger conspiracy against the country than this," he warned the crowd in northern Maharashtra. He also compared the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) to a vehicle lacking both wheels and brakes, where leaders are vying for control.

Reflecting on his connection with Dhule and Maharashtra, Modi noted the state’s unwavering support. "I sought your blessings in 2014 to end 15 years of misrule, and you ensured unprecedented success for the BJP. Today, I am starting my campaign in Maharashtra from Dhule. Each candidate of Mahayuti seeks your blessings," he said, assuring the audience that Maharashtra’s development momentum will continue.

Modi promised to elevate Maharashtra’s progress over the next five years, declaring that only the Mahayuti alliance can ensure effective governance. He criticised MVA as a dysfunctional coalition that prioritises personal gains over public welfare, claiming that during its two-year rule before Eknath Shinde’s 2022 rebellion, MVA hindered development and suspended projects aimed at improving people’s lives. With Mahayuti's rise to power, Maharashtra saw “new heights of development,” Modi said, adding that “Maharashtra’s lost pride and belief in development was restored.”

Modi rallied support by affirming, “Mahayuti aahe tar gati aahe Maharashtra chi pragati aahe” (if Mahayuti is there, Maharashtra’s progress and development are assured). He outlined the Mahayuti’s manifesto as a comprehensive plan focused on economic growth, social equality, and security.

He highlighted initiatives like the “Ladki Bahin” scheme for women’s empowerment, saying previous administrations blocked opportunities for women, but Mahayuti removed these obstacles. Modi accused the Congress ecosystem of opposing this scheme and even challenging it in court, warning that MVA would discontinue it if given power. He urged women to be cautious of MVA’s intentions.

Addressing a recent derogatory remark by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant against Mahayuti candidate Shaina NC, Modi said women should not tolerate or forgive such comments from MVA leaders.

Modi also criticised Congress for not promoting Marathi as a classical language during its simultaneous rule at the Centre and in Maharashtra, noting that MVA is now resentful because he achieved this recognition.

He highlighted Maharashtra’s recent success in attracting foreign investment, with more than half of the country’s FDI going to the state in the first quarter of this year. Modi denied MVA’s claim that the BJP diverted projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat, citing developments such as the Vadhavan port in Palghar district. After the election, Modi said he plans to work with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to fulfil his request for a third airport near the Vadhavan port.