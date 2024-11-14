Arsh Dalla arrested: India seeks extradition of Khalistan Tiger Force chief from Canada

New Delhi: India confirmed on Thursday that it will pursue an extradition request with Canada for Arsh Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, the de facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, following his arrest in Canada. Dalla was designated as a terrorist by India in 2023.

In July 2023, India formally requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. "In light of his recent arrest, our agencies will now follow up on the extradition request," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Given Arsh Dalla’s criminal history in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, we expect that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," he added. Dalla was reportedly apprehended by Canadian police late last month.

"We have noted media reports since November 10 regarding the arrest of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, the de facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force," Jaiswal stated. "Canadian print and broadcast media have extensively covered the arrest. We understand the Ontario Court has scheduled a hearing in the case," he added.

Jaiswal was responding to media questions regarding Dalla's arrest, PTI reported. "Arsh Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, terrorist acts, and terror financing. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in May 2022," Jaiswal explained.

"He was designated as an individual terrorist by India in 2023. In July of the same year, India had requested Canada for his provisional arrest, but this request was declined," he continued.

Jaiswal also noted that India had provided additional information to Canadian authorities. "A separate request was made under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to verify Dalla’s suspected residence, financial transactions to India, details of his properties, and mobile numbers, all of which were provided to Canada in January 2023," he said.

"In December 2023, the Canadian Department of Justice sought further information, and a response to these queries was sent in March this year," he added.