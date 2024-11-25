New Delhi: After a seven-year gap, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a significant comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, securing the president and joint secretary posts.

NSUI's Rounak Khatri claimed the presidency, defeating RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes. Khatri garnered 20,207 votes, while Chaudhary received 18,864.

The announcement of results sparked celebrations among NSUI members, who gathered in large numbers to cheer their leaders and raise slogans. The victory marked the NSUI's return to prominence in the influential student body, breaking nearly a decade of ABVP's dominance.

While NSUI claimed two key positions, the ABVP retained its influence by securing the vice president and secretary posts. Bhanu Pratap Singh of ABVP won the vice presidency with 24,166 votes, defeating NSUI's Yash Nandal, who managed 15,404 votes. Mitravinda Karanwal of ABVP secured the secretary position with 16,703 votes, surpassing NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena.