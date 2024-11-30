Hyderabad: A 22-year-old youth from Khammam district, Telangana, was fatally shot by miscreants at a gas station near Chicago, United States, his family revealed on Saturday.

The victim, Sai Teja Nukarapu, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday (IST) while assisting a friend at the station, reported PTI. According to BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha, who visited Sai Teja's family in Khammam, the victim was not on duty at the time but had stayed behind to help his friend, who had stepped out for some work, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sai Teja, who had completed his BBA in India, was pursuing an MBA in the US and working part-time. A relative expressed sorrow over the incident, emphasising that Sai Teja’s tragic death occurred because of his willingness to support a friend.

The MLC stated that he has contacted the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) for assistance in the matter. Arrangements are being made to bring Sai Teja’s body back to India, with its arrival expected next week.