New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 3 pm on Monday due to uproar in the House over allegations involving the George Soros-Congress link and the Adani issue.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, called on Rail Minister Ashwani Vaishnav to respond to the Rail (Amendment) Bill 2024. However, protests from the opposition continued, leading to another adjournment until 3 pm, reported PTI.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that the country expects the House to function smoothly. He criticised the Opposition for obstructing the proceedings, stating, "You (Opposition) are creating obstacles in the House... you do not want the House to run."

Congress members also raised concerns about BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's attempt to link Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi to George Soros-backed organisations allegedly involved in anti-India activities. Congress leaders had submitted notices for a privilege motion against Dubey.

Opposition MPs from TMC and RJD showed their support for the protest by standing in the aisle and near their seats, with prominent TMC leaders like Saugata Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, and Mahua Moitra joining in. After parliamentary papers were laid, Ray informed the House that the Congress notices were under the Speaker's consideration.