Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Monday arrested a man named Sachin for the murder of Youth Congress worker Himani Narwal (23). Narwal's body was found inside a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway on Saturday.

The accused, Sachin, is a native of Jhajjar, where he runs a mobile phone shop. He was arrested in Delhi, said Additional DGP K K Rao. It is reported that for the past one-and-half years, the accused was in contact with the victim through social media and also used to visit her home. Following an argument on February 27, he strangled her with the wire of a mobile phone charger and later dumped her body in a suitcase.

"When the body was found, we set up eight teams, including an SIT (special investigation team). Our priority was to identify the victim when her body was found. When the family identified her, the police conducted swift investigations to trace out the accused," Rao said.

"The accused took her jewellery, laptop, ring and rode her scooter to Jhajjar to hide these items in his shop there. The same night, he stuffed her body in a black suitcase and got into an autorickshaw with the bag, as well as a quilt that had blood stains on it. He got down near Sampla bus stand to waylay the investigation," Rao said. "Once the autorickshaw left, he dumped the suitcase and left," he added.

Earlier, Himani's family refused to cremate her body until the 'killers' were arrested, with her mother, Savita, demanding capital punishment for the guilty. "I want capital punishment for my daughter's killers," she said.

Her mother had alleged on Sunday that some of her colleagues envied her swift rise in the party. "I spoke to her last on February 27. She said she would be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off. Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her," Savita said.