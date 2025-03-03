New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission for podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to continue airing The Ranveer Show, provided he adheres to "morality and decency" and ensures the content is appropriate for all age groups.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh acknowledged Allahbadia’s argument that the podcast was his sole source of income and supported around 280 employees.

Additionally, the court extended the interim protection from arrest previously granted to him until further orders while instructing him to cooperate with the investigation in Guwahati, reported PTI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the states of Maharashtra, Assam, and Odisha, contended that the remarks made on the controversial YouTube programme India’s Got Latent were not only "vulgar but perverse." He urged the court to uphold the restriction on airing any new content, stating, "Let him remain silent for some time."

Justice Surya Kant, addressing senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who represented Allahbadia, stressed that fundamental rights "were not (served) on a platter" and came with limitations. The judge also referred to another accused in the case who had travelled to Canada and commented on the matter. ''These youngsters may think that we are outdated, but we know how to deal with them. Don’t take the court lightly,'' he cautioned. Consequently, the bench prohibited Allahbadia from discussing the case on his show.

Meanwhile, the Centre was instructed to draft a regulatory framework for social media content and make it available for public review while also gathering feedback from relevant stakeholders. However, the court declined Allahbadia’s request to travel abroad at this stage, stating that his plea would be considered only after he complied with the investigation.

Several FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, widely recognised as BeerBiceps, following his remarks on parents and sex during comedian Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show. On February 18, the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest but criticised his statements, calling them "vulgar" and stating that he had a "dirty mind" that brought "shame" to society.