New York/Washington: An Indian student studying at Columbia University in the United States self-deported after her visa was revoked for allegedly "advocating for violence and terrorism" and involvement in activities supporting Hamas, reported PTI.

Ranjani Srinivasan entered the US on a F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday. It added that Srinivasan was "involved in activities supporting" Hamas, a terrorist organisation.

The Department of State had revoked her visa on March 5. The Department of Homeland Security said it had obtained video footage of Srinivasan using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport on March 11.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in the statement that it is a "privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America". "When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport," Noem said.

The Department of Homeland Security had, on March 10, launched the CBP Home app with a feature to report self-deportation for those who are illegally staying in the country. "The CBP app gives such individuals the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return", the Homeland Security Department said.